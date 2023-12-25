Man pleads guilty to six counts of burglary

Dec. 25—A 33-year-old Florida man entered a plea of guilty to six counts of first degree burglary in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Defendant Bernard Jerome Ferguson also pled guilty to two counts of financial transaction card theft and one count of felony theft by taking and one misdemeanor count of giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks accepted the recommendation from prosecutors and ultimately sentenced Ferguson to 10 years — with the first two years to serve in confinement and the remainder on probation.

"That is to be suspended upon the following conditions," Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Geoff Bard told the court. "That he remain outside of Whitfield and Murray County for the duration of his sentence."

Any violation of the conditions, he continued, could result in the termination of the balance of Ferguson's sentence.

Bard told the court that the sentence does not include restitution.

Judge Wilbanks noted that each count of first degree burglary carried a maximum sentence of 20 years, while the felony theft by taking charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years.

"I've got 130 years I could put you in prison for," he told the defendant.

As part of the negotiated sentence, the State dropped one additional count of first degree burglary against the defendant, as well as one count of first degree forgery and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of an officer.

The false information charge produced a concurrent 12 months to serve sentence while the two felony-level financial transaction card theft charges resulted in another concurrent, two-years-to-serve sentence.

According to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office data, Ferguson was initially arrested on July 20, 2023.

The defendant was represented by public defender Elise Williard during the proceedings.

She said Ferguson resides in Miami.

"He has two holds, your honor," she told the court. "He has a hold for immigration and he also has a hold for Broward County, Florida, as well — so he will at least be taken outside of the state of Georgia by one, if not two, law enforcement agencies."