Man pleads guilty to spray-painting racially derogatory remarks, vulgarities on Moorhead mosque

Sentencing is scheduled in two weeks for a man who pleaded guilty to spray-painting racially derogatory remarks and vulgarities on a Moorhead mosque.

Benjamin S. Enderle, 22, of Moorhead, has agreed to plead guilty to felony harassment in connection with the desecration on April 24 of the Moorhead-Fargo Islamic Community Center with messages that included "Death to Islam," a swastika, a racial slur and other offensive graffiti. A window also was broken.

Clay County prosecutors and Enderle's defense agreed on a sentence of time served in jail since his arrest, five years' probation, his participation in a restorative justice program, 40 hours of community service on behalf of a minority community group, and a lifetime ban on possessing a firearm or ammunition. Judge Tammy Merkins will decide during sentencing on July 30 whether to accept the terms of the plea agreement.

The mosque's video surveillance recorded images of Enderle on the property shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. Those still images from the video released to the public proved crucial in finding Enderle.

Enderle admitted to the vandalism and "did it as a joke," the complaint read. "The defendant stated that he doesn't 'hate them.' He further stated he did it to get a reaction from the community and the media."

