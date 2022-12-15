Man pleads guilty in stabbing of girlfriend in Windsor Locks

Dec. 15—A man who stabbed his girlfriend repeatedly in a May 2021 incident that started at one Windsor Locks hotel and ended at another — putting her in critical condition and on a ventilator — pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault and faces up to 10 years in prison.

STABBING PLEA

DEFENDANT: Victor M. Virola, 37, of Hartford

GUILTY PLEAS: First-degree assault in Windsor Locks

stabbing on May 20, 2021; third-degree assault in Enfield incident on Jan. 14, 2021; drunken driving in Hartford on Oct. 19, 2020

SENTENCING: Scheduled Feb. 7 in Hartford Superior Court. Virola faces a maximum of 15 years, suspended after 10 years in prison, followed by three years of probation, but his lawyer will have the right to argue for a lesser sentence.

Victor M. Virola, 37, of Hartford accepted a plea bargain in Hartford Superior Court that also included convictions of third-degree assault in an attack involving a knife on his girlfriend's father in Enfield several months before the stabbing and drunken driving in an October 2020 Hartford accident, records show.

Virola's plea bargain gives his public defender, Dana H. Sanetti, the right to argue for reduced prison time at his sentencing, scheduled for Feb. 7. Under the deal, whatever prison term Virola receives is likely to be followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of five or more years of additional prison time if he violates release conditions.

Virola has been in jail, unable to post high bond, since his arrest shortly after the stabbing, which occurred on the evening of May 20, 2021. That time will probably be credited against his sentence.

Windsor Locks police got a 911 call reporting that a stabbing was occurring at the Candlewood Suites at 149 Ella Grasso Turnpike, local police Detective Daniel Bontempo reported in an affidavit.

While on the way to the scene, officers were redirected to the Days Inn at 185 Ella Grasso Turnpike on the basis of reports that the people involved were now there.

Story continues

Police said they found Virola, covered in blood and holding a folding knife, peeking out of the rear stairwell of the Days Inn. They saw him make about three stabbing motions but they couldn't see the victim.

Virola told the officers, "I am not going back to jail. You will have to kill me."

He failed to comply with orders to drop the knife, and officers used a Taser stun gun to subdue him.

The victim had stab wounds all over her body, with most of them in her left leg and others in her abdomen and hands. Officers put a tourniquet on her left leg, gave her a "high flow of oxygen," and East Windsor medical personnel took her to Hartford Hospital.

She was listed in critical condition at the hospital, although her vital signs were stable, and she was sedated and on a ventilator.

Virola, who had several cuts to his hands, was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford. A police officer riding in the ambulance heard Virola say he was using PCP.

The woman's father told Enfield police three days later that Virola had hit him over the head with an almost-empty 750-milliliter liquor bottle after they argued during a car ride back from Massachusetts on Jan. 14, 2021.

The father said Virola then opened a folding knife and lunged at his stomach area, saying, "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill you," according to an affidavit by Enfield Detective Timothy Lewis.

The father told police he managed to grab Virola's right wrist and squeeze it, causing Virola to drop the knife and preventing the stabbing.

A witness told police that the woman yelled during the attack, "Stop it. Stop it. I love you both."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.