Man pleads guilty to stealing money intended for disabled child's project

Jul. 13—EAU CLAIRE — The owner of a former Eau Claire construction and remodeling business has one year to pay back the money he stole that was intended for a disabled child's bathroom remodeling project.

Douglas H. Von Eschen, 37, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of theft in a business setting.

As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, Von Eschen must pay a $250 fine and $13,550 in restitution. Ten thousand dollars must be paid within the next three months and the remainder is due by July 2022.

Von Eschen also cannot commit new crimes and must perform 40 hours of community service.

If Von Eschen successfully completes the agreement, the felony charge will be dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint:

An employee with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services told Eau Claire police in December that Energy Performance, which was owned by Von Eschen, won a bid in May 2020 to remodel a residential bathroom for a disabled child at an Eau Claire residence.

The employee said the total cost of the project was about $24,000 and that DHS made a down payment to Energy Performance in June 2020 for $12,300.

The employee said work on the project was to begin immediately. But the last contact her department had with Von Eschen was in June 2020.

The employee said she has left several messages by phone and email to Energy Performance, but has received no response.

The employee said she learned Von Eschen now lives in Las Vegas. She has left him phone messages but none have been returned.

After reviewing county documents, a police detective learned the family whose bathroom would be remodeled under the Children's Long-Term Support Waiver program selected the bid from Energy Performance.

Under program requirements, the money needed to be used in 2020.

The family was notified that the contractor, Von Eschen, would contact them to schedule a meeting.

Von Eschen had called the family to schedule a meeting but did not show up.

On Aug. 4, the county employee was contacted by Energy Performance's former office manager, who said she believed Von Eschen had moved to Nevada and was planning on operating his business from that location.

The following day, the former office manager said Energy Performance's local business office was closed and the building was for sale. She said that subcontractors Von Eschen had hired for other projects had not been paid for their completed work.

The county employee learned Von Eschen had a small claims case filed against him and the address listed for him was in Las Vegas.

The detective reviewed Energy Performance's financial records. A checking account noted Von Eschen was the owner and sole signer on the account.

Before the down payment of $12,300 was made, the account had just $1,606. Two weeks after the down payment was deposited, the account had a negative balance.

During the two weeks after the DHS check had been deposited, several transactions were made from the Energy Performance account. They included $3,900 in mortgage payments and $4,500 in payments to a treatment clinic in Las Vegas.

There appeared to be some transactions for construction supplies, but it was clear from at least one of the transactions that it was for another project.

Von Eschen also did not return the detective's phone calls.