Man pleads guilty to stealing purses from shopping carts at Hy-Vee stores in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A man who stole purses at each of the two Hy-Vee grocery stores in Galesburg pleaded guilty Thursday in Knox County Circuit Court.

Mark Bell pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft for stealing purses from custome's' shopping carts. Charges of retail theft resulting from other incidents were dismissed in the plea agreement, which was accepted by Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane. Bell is facing up to three years in prison for each charge.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29. Bell was previously been sentenced in 2016 to five years in prison for weapon and armed robbery charges originating out of Cook County.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Man pleads guilty to stealing purses from shopping carts in Galesburg