Man pleads guilty to straw purchasing firearm recovered near fatal Odessa shooting

Jul. 26—MIDLAND — An Odessa man pleaded guilty in a federal court in Midland on Monday to one count of false statement during purchase of a firearm, a U.S. Department of Justice press release detailed.

According to court documents, on June 29, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a fatal shooting in Odessa. The agents located a Ruger firearm in their investigation and confirmed that it had been purchased on May 26 by Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 21. Further investigation revealed that Rodriguez had straw purchased at least four total firearms, including the Ruger, for persons other than himself.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2 and faces up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Jeffery C. Boshek II for the ATF Dallas Field Division made the announcement.

The ATF is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Mahoney is prosecuting the case.