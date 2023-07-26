Man pleads guilty to string of armed robberies throughout Allegheny County, Fox’s Pizza Den shooting

A man pleaded guilty to a string of armed robberies throughout Allegheny County in March 2022, including one that led to a shooting at Fox’s Pizza Den.

According to the Department of Justice, Eric Lee Jones, 34, from Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jones was accused of robbing or attempting to rob four Allegheny County businesses throughout March 2022.

Jones robbed Fox’s Pizza Den in Oakmont on March 6. He also shot the restaurant’s owner, Greg Scampone, six times.

Scampone survived the shooting but was seriously injured.

The second robbery happened at the Sunoco at 280 Hulton Road in Verona on March 10. The robbery happened at 10:50 a.m. and the suspect walked away with cash and cigarettes.

Officials said Jones pointed a gun at an employee’s head during the Verona robbery.

On March 15, Jones fired a pistol while robbing the Family Dollar at 8184 Frankstown Ave in Homewood.

From there, Jones went to Edgewood Avenue Express in Edgewood and shot at the owner of the store, grazing him with a single bullet before the gun jammed and he was chased out of the store.

Channel 11 spoke to the owner of Edgewood Avenue Express around the time of the attempted robbery, Emmanuel Ugobeze, who said he was grateful to be alive after being shot.

“Thank goodness his bullet didn’t pierce my stomach,” Ugobeze said at the time. “If it did, I would not be standing talking to you right now.”

Jones was taken into custody four days after the last two robberies.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. He faces a minimum sentence of 17 years and a maximum of life in prison, a fine of $1.75 million or both.

