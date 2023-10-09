Man pleads guilty to sword attack during Sikh parade in Northern California, beating up a witness

A man pleaded guilty Friday to mounting a sword attack during the annual Sikh festival and parade in Yuba City — which left a man with 23 stitches to his face — and later beating up a witness to the assault, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.

Parmvir Singh Gosal, 44, of Tracy pleaded guilty to attempted murder and mayhem for inflicting injuries at the November 2018 parade known as Nagar Kirtan, a news release from the D.A.’s Office said. Manpreet Singh, a second man arrested in connection with the incident, pleaded no contest to attempted murder in August and was sentenced to eight years in prison concurrent with time he was serving in two other separate cases, prosecutors said.

The Yuba City victim needed 23 stitches to his face and had an orbital fracture below his left eye after Gosal and three other suspects attacked him with swords and brass knuckles, according to the Marysville Appeal-Democrat.

Gosal also pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, assault producing great bodily injury and dissuading a witness. He, and a group of others, beat a witness unconscious at a Target in Lathrop on June 8, prosecutors said.

Gosal is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29, the DA’s office said. He faces up to 17 years and eight months in prison.