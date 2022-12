Dec. 10—KERNERSVILLE — A man was sentenced to up to 61/2 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty in the death of a teenager a little more than a year ago.

Tristen Jevon Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

He was accused of shooting 14-year-old Marcus Lee Key of Kernersville in Fourth of July Park on Mountain Street the night of Nov. 17, 2021, according to the Kernersville Police Department.