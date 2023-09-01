Man pleads guilty to threatening Georgia public officials over 2020 election

A Texas man pleaded guilty to threatening Georgia officials in the wake of the 2020 election, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Chad Christopher Stark, 55, of Leander, Texas, wrote a message on Craigslist with the title of “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent – $10,000” around Jan. 5, 2021.

“It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges,” the message also said, according to the Justice Department.

“It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force. . . . If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people. One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors.. milita up Georgia it’s time to spill blood…. we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears,” the message continued.

The DOJ said Stark pleaded guilty to “one count of a sending a threat using a telecommunications device” Thursday and faces up to two years in prison.

“Today’s guilty plea plainly shows that anyone who threatens election officials online will be investigated by the FBI and held accountable for their words,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.