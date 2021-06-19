Man pleads guilty for threatening to lynch Rep. Cleaver and another lawmaker

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
In this article:
A man pleaded guilty this week to charges he had threatened to lynch a Black congressman after the Jan. 6 insurrection and a Jewish congressman in 2019, according to court records.

The state of play: Kenneth Hubert, who was arrested in March, pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening to assault a U.S. government official, in this case, Democratic Reps. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri and Steve Cohen of Tennessee. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of six years.

  • Hubert admitted that he called Cohen's office in May 2019 and told a staff member he had "a noose with the congressman’s name on it" and he planned to "put a noose around his neck and drag him behind his pickup truck."

  • The FBI contacted Hubert about the incident and he said he made the call because "he was offended by a comment Representative Cohen previously made about then-President Donald Trump," a court document says

  • A day after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Hubert phoned Cleaver's office and called him a racial slur, said he was "as dumb as a rock" and added: "How about a noose around his neck?" Hubert said he did not like that Cleaver ended the opening prayer on the first day of Congress by saying, "Amen and A-woman."

Worth noting: Prosecutors noted that Hubert had a history of making threatening calls. He called the Missouri Democratic Party the day of the insurrection and said members should "stay in hiding," the New York Times reports.

  • He also called a Montana federal judge after the state ruled in 2014 that its ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

