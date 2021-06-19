Man pleads guilty for threatening to lynch Rep. Cleaver and another lawmaker

A man pleaded guilty this week to charges he had threatened to lynch a Black congressman after the Jan. 6 insurrection and a Jewish congressman in 2019, according to court records.

The state of play: Kenneth Hubert, who was arrested in March, pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening to assault a U.S. government official, in this case, Democratic Reps. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri and Steve Cohen of Tennessee. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of six years.

Hubert admitted that he called Cohen's office in May 2019 and told a staff member he had "a noose with the congressman’s name on it" and he planned to "put a noose around his neck and drag him behind his pickup truck."

The FBI contacted Hubert about the incident and he said he made the call because "he was offended by a comment Representative Cohen previously made about then-President Donald Trump," a court document says

A day after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Hubert phoned Cleaver's office and called him a racial slur, said he was "as dumb as a rock" and added: "How about a noose around his neck?" Hubert said he did not like that Cleaver ended the opening prayer on the first day of Congress by saying, "Amen and A-woman."

Worth noting: Prosecutors noted that Hubert had a history of making threatening calls. He called the Missouri Democratic Party the day of the insurrection and said members should "stay in hiding," the New York Times reports.

He also called a Montana federal judge after the state ruled in 2014 that its ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

