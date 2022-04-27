Man pleads guilty to three charges in 2021 south Wichita stranger rape case

A case of stranger rape at a south Wichita apartment complex last year has resolved with a plea.

Antonio Rozell Riley, 39, last week pleaded guilty ahead of his jury trial to one count each of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and attempted aggravated criminal sodomy in connection with the March 4, 2021, attack near Pawnee and Seneca, court records show.

He is scheduled for sentencing June 9 before Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush.

Riley was arrested and charged with seven crimes after a woman in her twenties reported being sexually assaulted by a man who knocked on the door of her studio apartment around 7 a.m. and forced his way in at knifepoint when she answered.

The woman told police that after the intruder finished raping her, he hugged her, “tucked her into bed” and left, according to a probable cause affidavit released by a Sedgwick County judge last year. The intruder was in her apartment for more than two hours, the affidavit indicates.

Police identified Riley using DNA evidence collected when the woman received a sexual assault exam, the affidavit says, but also publicly released doorbell camera video of the intruder riding a bicycle in the area around the time of the assault, hoping it might generate tips.

Riley’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday. He pleaded guilty on April 22.