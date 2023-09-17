Man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine at Douglas County gas station

A 43-year-old man pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine in Douglas County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On December 23, 2020, Douglasville officers were called to a local gas station after receiving several complaints of illegal drug activity.

During the investigation, police said they noticed a blue Hyundai Tucson parking at one of the gas pumps. Within minutes, four different vehicles arrived at the gas station and parked near the Hyundai.

According to Douglasville officials, the drivers of the vehicles would sit inside the Hyunda’s front passenger seat before getting out of the car, one to two minutes later.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers approached the driver of the Hyundai, later identified as Jeremy Kemp, he reportedly tried to run but was quickly caught after tripping over a nearby trashcan.

After searching Kemp’s car, officials said they found two clear plastic bags containing 42 grams of crack cocaine.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Kemp had three prior convictions for selling illegal drugs in Douglas County. At the time of this incident, he was on probation and parole for his prior offenses. Kemp’s probation and parole were revoked due to him committing this new crime.

Kemp entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 30 years to serve 20 years in confinement with the added condition that he be banished from Douglas County.

IN OTHER NEWS: