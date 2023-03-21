Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Bakersfield, Fresno

Mar. 20—A man pleaded guilty Monday to selling fake pills laced with fentanyl to an undercover agency in Bakersfield and for trafficking 16 kilograms of drugs.

Luis Noe Hernandez Rojo sold about 2,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills with fentanyl to an officer in Bakersfield in August 2019. The 34-year-old Orange man was also caught driving to Fresno with seven kilograms of pills spiked with fentanyl, about two kilograms of fentanyl powder and seven kilograms of heroin to deliver to the same undercover agent later that year in December, said a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District.

Hernandez Rojo is scheduled to be sentenced July 17.