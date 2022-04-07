Man pleads guilty to transporting 6 kilos of cocaine on private plane from Houston to Pittsburgh

A Texas man pleaded guilty in court after he chartered a private plane to transport cocaine from Houston to Pittsburgh, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Thursday.

This was related to a nine-month-long wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in three counties, including Allegheny. Adrian Alvarez, 28, was one of 47 people charged in six related indictments as part of the “Return to Sender” investigation.

Alvarez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

The Department of Justice said that in October 2020, Alvarez and three other people chartered a private plane and transported 6 kilograms of cocaine from Houston to Pittsburgh International Airport. Investigators obtained a warrant and seized the cocaine from two pieces of luggage, the DOJ said.

Alvarez’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

