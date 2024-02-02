Man pleads guilty in triple murder at Cobb golf course and country club, avoids death penalty

The man accused of murdering three people at a Cobb County country club has taken a plea deal.

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against Bryan Rhoden, but with the terms of the plea deal, Rhoden has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to murder.

Rhoden killed Gene Siller as well as Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, at Pinetree Country Club in July 2021.

Siller, a beloved golf pro at Pinetree County Club, was shot and killed after he walked down to the fairway to see why a truck had gotten stuck.

Inside of the truck were two more victims: Valvez and Pierson. Police say they were kidnapped and shot to death.

A Cobb County grand jury formally indicted three suspects last year, including Rhoden, who is facing the most charges in the 18-count indictment.

