Man pleads guilty to using stun gun in attack

Apr. 8—SUNBURY — A Coal Township man involved in an assault with a stun gun in November 2017 pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Barton Koser, 48, of Coal Township, pleaded guilty to a felony count of use of an incapacitation device during an appearance Friday before Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones. He was scheduled to go to trial on 10 charges this week.

Koser and former Shamokin Area School Board Vice President Ronald McElwee were both originally charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal conspiracy, use or possession of an electric incapacitation device and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, criminal conspiracy, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say that McElwee and Koser on Nov. 16, 2017, attacked the victim outside 132 E. Independence St., Shamokin, by using a stun gun on, punching and kicking the individual. The attack, police say, was prompted by a physical altercation between McElwee and the victim on Nov. 12, 2017.

McElwee previously pleaded guilty to the same felony count. He was sentenced in October 2018 to three years of intermediate punishment starting with nine months of in-home confinement.

Koser's sentencing date is not yet scheduled.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER