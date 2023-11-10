Man pleads guilty to vandalism after using hammer to break door at local Tim Horton’s

A man has pled guilty to vandalism charges after he used a hammer to break a door at a Tim Horton’s.

News Center 7 previously reported back in August when Springfield police were dispatched to the Tim Horton’s at 2000 East Main Street to initial reports of a weapons call.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the front door to the business had a large hole in it and was “completely shattered.”

An employee told police a man wearing a black hoodie and a facemask had approached the store and began hitting the outside of it with a ball-peen-like hammer.

The employee also reported that the suspect raised the hammer at her as if to strike her while she was behind the counter. She then went to the office area.

The manager told police that the man was angry because his girlfriend’s order was wrong, according to a Springfield Police incident report.

“There was a female that showed up in the drive-through. There was a disagreement with employees,” said Sgt. James Byron, Springfield Police. “She got into a fit of rage, left the business, ended up crashing into a car and fleeing the scene. We had to investigate that as well. later that same vehicle returned with no license plates, and (he) decided to take this incident into his hands and cause the problems.”

Sgt. Byron said the man must pay for the damage and lost revenue.