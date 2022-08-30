Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 2020 Christmas Day crash

Aug. 30—An Ellenwood man pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular homicide for causing the high-speed Christmas Day crash in 2020 on Interstate 95 that killed a 45-year-old Virginia father and husband.

Brandon Eugene Mack, 35, also pleaded guilty to hit and run during the proceedings in Superior Court at the Glynn County Courthouse, according to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger B. Lane sentenced Mack to 15 years in prison on the vehicular homicide charge and gave him an additional five years' probation for the hit and run charge, the DA's office said. The probation will run consecutive to the prison sentence.

Georgia State Patrol troopers estimated Mack was driving 120 mph at around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 25, 2020, when his Chevrolet Impala rear-ended a Hyundai Sante Fe carrying a Virginia family traveling to Florida to visit relatives for the holidays.

The impact hurled the family's vehicle into a guardrail, after which it flipped multiple times.

William Snyder was not wearing seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle to his death. He died of blunt trauma to the head and neck.

Snyder's wife, who was driving at the time, their toddler son and a 12-year-old nephew were treated at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for minor injuries.

Mack had confrontations with motorists who stopped to lend assistance, telling one, "You guys never saw me." He wandered away, but troopers eventually found him walking south on I-95.

Blood tests showed his blood alcohol at .178 some six hours after the crash, state troopers reported.

A bottle of tequila was found inside his vehicle.

Mack had three prior DUI convictions, the DA's office said.