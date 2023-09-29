Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in wreck that killed 23-year-old Pueblo mom

A Pueblo man pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular homicide and assault charges for causing a woman's death in a 2022 car wreck.

Along with his plea of guilty to vehicular homicide, Franky Baca Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular assault in connection with the September 2022 wreck that killed 23-year-old Makayla Ellen Gallegos.

In exchange for his guilty plea, 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner agreed to drop a charge of first-degree murder – extreme indifference, along with two counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference.

The plea agreement stipulates that Baca will face between 22 and 28 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. While that is outside the normal maximum sentence of 12 years for vehicular homicide, sentencing will be in the aggravated range based on a previous DUI conviction, attorneys for both parties stated during the plea hearing Friday.

Baca will also be ordered to pay more than $19,000 in restitution, with $2,488 going to a particular victim in the case and $16,961 to the victim compensation fund for expenses related to Gallegos as well as another victim.

Joe Koncilja, an attorney representing Baca in the case, stated he and his client were both unhappy with the plea deal, but took it due to the potential penalty of life in prison carried by a first-degree murder conviction.

"If he was found guilty, and he would be, he could do life in prison without the possibility of parole. For someone who is younger than 25, a life conviction is a huge deal," said Koncilja. "Deciding to charge my client with first-degree murder changes everything."

The charges stem from Sept. 10, 2022, when Baca allegedly swerved into northbound lanes at the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue before colliding with a red truck and hitting two other vehicles.

Gallegos, who was a passenger in Baca's vehicle, later died of her injuries at a local hospital. Another passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries, including an injury to the spine. The driver of the truck also sustained multiple fractures in one leg.

Medical records from a local hospital indicated Baca had a high blood alcohol level as well as cocaine in his system at the time of the crash, police wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Police further found Baca's license had been previously suspended due to a DUI conviction and he had no proof that the vehicle was insured.

Baca remains in the Pueblo County jail on a $500,000 bond until sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in wreck that killed Pueblo mom