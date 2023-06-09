Man pleads guilty after victim testifies at trial

Jun. 9—Minutes after a Norman woman took the stand Wednesday and recounted the day her boyfriend beat her with a propane tank and then shot her, Bryan Foree pleaded guilty to three felonies.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman then sentenced Foree to 90 years in prison — 30 years for each count. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

"I do want to recognize, Mr. Foree, that you chose to make a statement and your decision at this time does prevent (the victim) from having to endure more time in the witness chair."

Prosecutors charged Foree, 43, of Norman, with one count of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, one count of possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction, and one count of attempting to prevent the woman from testifying against him.

A nurse who treated the woman when she was dropped off at Norman Regional HealthPlex on Oct. 21, 2021, testified Tuesday there were six bullet holes in the woman's body — two in her thigh, two in her forearm, and two in her upper abdomen.

X-rays showed no bullets in the woman's body, just bullet fragments in her right forearm, leading the nurse to determine the injuries were "through and through."

"Yes, they all appear to be," she told the jury.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe, in his opening statement Tuesday, told jurors Foree held a gun to the woman's head following an argument in the Toberman Drive apartment they shared and threatened to kill her.

"He told her, "this is how easy it would be to end your life," Crowe said. "He also told her, "you're not even worth it."

A detective who searched the apartment found a slug laying on a couch cushion in the living room area, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"Detectives later found a 9 mm gun that appeared to have been fired, with a shell casing that did not eject," police reported in the affidavit.

Crowe told jurors "the evidence they found was consistent with one shot being fired, yet (the woman) has all of these injuries."

"That bullet went in and out and in and out and in and out again," he said.

The judge called the defendant a predator, telling him there are "real and lasting consequences" for his behavior.

"Mr. Foree ... you almost took a physical life, and fortunately, it appears as though (the victim) has by and large healed," Balkman said. "Not really, because she still has damage to her right hand, but Mr. Foree, you certainly succeeded in causing significant emotional damage that will never be healed. And that's why I've given this sentence to you."