Man pleads guilty in Virginia porn case

Jan. 12—BLUEFIELD — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to the production of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Nicholas Aaron Icenhour, 25, of Tazewell, Va., admitted that in October and November 2020 he directed a woman to have a 12-year-old girl engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating videos of that conduct, a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice said. Icenhour admitted that the woman then sent those videos to him. Icenhour also admitted that during this same time frame he had the woman transport the same 12-year-old girl to R.D. Bailey Lake, where he engaged in sexual intercourse with the child, according to the press release.

Icenhour faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 4.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement at Tuesday's hearing and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.