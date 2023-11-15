Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Leicester roommate's death by blunt force

ASHEVILLE — Quinten Dana Bashaw pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Buncombe County Superior Court Nov. 15, for the 2021 death of a Leicester man.

Bashaw, 59, who was originally charged with second degree murder, was sentenced to 73-100 months, or about six to eight years, in prison, as announced by District Attorney Todd Williams.

On Sept. 25, 2021, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Smith Road in Leicester, where they found Charles Radcliffe, 59, dead in his bathroom, according to a search warrant obtained by the Citizen Times.

Bashaw, Radcliffe’s roommate, told law enforcement that Radcliffe fell in the bathroom, and he didn’t check on him for over 40 minutes, according to the document. Bashaw then discovered Radcliffe was dead and called 911.

“Mr. Bashaw had blood on both knuckles but denied, on body worn camera, touching the deceased,” the search warrant stated. “Mr. Bashaw self admits to violent tendencies.”

However, in a letter to the Citizen Times written "on behalf of Quinten Dana Bashaw," Barbara Littrell said, "the crime he is being accused of does not match his mild-mannered attitude," and requested a "speedy and public trial by an impartial jury," citing sixth amendment rights.

Radcliffe’s manner of death was homicide from blunt trauma to his head and neck, according to his death certificate. He was 59 and a U.S. Marine, the death certificate says.

Buncombe County Sheriff detectives started investigating Radcliff’s death in September 2021, but it wasn’t until May 2022 that his death was determined to be a homicide, according to a sheriff spokesperson at the time.

Bashaw was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and resisting a public officer by Wilmington police and the U.S. Marshals Service on May 25, 2022, the Citizen Times previously reported.

Several agencies helped to locate Bashaw, including the Criminal Investigations Unit at the sheriff’s office, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Novant Company Police and the United States Marshals Service Regional Taskforce, Sheriff Quintin Miller said at the time of his arrest.

The spokesperson with the sheriff's office at the time did not want to speculate why Bashaw was in Wilmington, but presumed he may have moved there at some point. Bashaw was extradited to the Buncombe County Detention Facility on May 27, 2022.

