Man pleads guilty to weapons charge related to ESL football star’s death at party

One of six men facing weapons charges in connection with the fatal shooting of East St. Louis football star Jaylon McKenzie at an after-prom party in Venice three years ago has pleaded guilty.

Maurice K. Dickerson, 23, of East St. Louis, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, in Madison County circuit court last week, according to the office of State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

A Class 1 felony carries a penalty of four to 15 years in prison.

“He has pleaded guilty without an agreement with the state,” said Haine spokesman Brian Brueggemann.

A status hearing is set for March 6. Sentencing is expected at a later time.

McKenzie, 14, died after being hit by a stray bullet on May 4, 2019, at a home on Third Street owned by Celestine Williams, a Venice alderwoman who had allowed her grandson, Darrien Williams, then 18, to host an after-prom party. Neighbors estimated that 400 to 500 people showed up.

Sukeena Gunner, Jaylon’s mother, on Tuesday called the shooting a “gang war” between people that her son didn’t know.

Gunner, 45, a teacher in Cahokia, said no amount of prison time for Dickerson would bring back her son, so she doesn’t see his guilty plea as a step toward justice.

“Maurice Dickerson’s parents get to see him every day,” Gunner said. “They get to talk to him. They get to touch him. They get to hug him. They get to encourage him. They get to scold him. They get to do everything, and I don’t get to do anything with my son but stand over a grave and cry.”

Dickerson was charged June 12, 2019, with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 28.

That was the day before what would have been Jaylon’s 18th birthday. Gunner said she was making plans for an annual parade she organizes in East St. Louis to celebrate his life.

The state’s attorney’s office also has filed the following weapons charges in connection with the shooting:

Larrion D. Shelby, charged Sept. 9, 2020, with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Dedrick J. Dillard, charged Sept. 18, 2020, with one count each of mob action and obstruction of justice.

Jaylen M. Staten, charged April 28, 2021, with one court each of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Shuntez R. Fair, charged April 28, 2021, with the same three charges as Staten.

Antonio A. Whitehead, charged April 28, 2021, with the same three charges as Staten and Fair.

Story continues

Gunner filed a civil lawsuit last year in Madison County against 12 people involved in the house party, including Celestine Williams, security guards and those charged with crimes, alleging negligence and liability. It asks for damages in excess of $50,000 for each of 48 counts.

Jaylon was a standout football player with the East St. Louis Junior Flyers whose future looked bright in early 2019. He was already getting national press, including a spotlight in Sports Illustrated’s annual “Futures Issue,” and was being heavily recruited by college programs.

His death also was covered by national outlets including CNN, Washington Post, The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, People Magazine, The Daily Beast and others.