Man pleads guilty to wire fraud involving Missouri Institute of Natural Science

Historical landmarks can be victims of wire fraud, too.

The Missouri Institute of Natural Science — a museum and home to one of the oldest caves in North America — lost nearly $80,000 after police said a man hacked into its bank account.

He was also able to apply for multiple COVID relief loans with that banking information under fake business names, according to Greene County investigators. He received more than $38,000 in those funds.

Daniel T. Pomeroy, 42, was ultimately tracked down and arrested before pleading guilty this week to two counts of wire fraud. His criminal history includes forgery, car theft and drug charges.

Scenes from the dedication ceremony of Riverbluff Cave as a historical site at the Missouri Institute of Natural Science on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Pomeroy has no affiliation or ties to the museum, according to museum director Matt Forir.

Forir told the News-Leader on Friday that Pomeroy was somehow able to get the museum's Simmons Bank information in 2021 before the man's spree of illegal financial activity.

A volunteer staff member discovered the mysterious withdrawals that happened over the course of three months. Many of the withdrawals started out small and unnoticed, Forir said, until the museum was sent an alert after a large withdrawal.

"We were like 'Who is this Pomeroy guy?'" Forir said. "I'm glad it's over and that he got caught.

The museum was refunded its money, but Forir said the incident caused a lot of problems.

"It was like watching someone take your credit card and go from store to store," he said.

Earlier this year, Riverbluff Cave located at the Missouri Institute of Natural Science was designated as a Greene County Historical Site.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man who stole Missouri Institute of Natural Science funds pleads guilty