Man pleads guilty in wrong-way crash that killed Jeannette man

A man pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a January wrong-way crash that killed a Jeannette man.

Elias Jimenez, 29, entered an open guilty plea to homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced. Lesser offenses were withdrawn as part of the guilty plea.

On Jan. 26, Jimenez left the Sheetz parking lot in Homer City and drove north on Route 119 in the opposite lane of travel. He struck an oncoming vehicle, killing Alex Andrew Booher, 30, one of the passengers. Jimenez then fled the scene on foot.

State police tracked him along the Hoodlebug trail and to a hotel, where he was found hiding under a bed.

He appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested, according to court documents. Jimenez was also found to not have a driver’s license, police said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2. Jiminez faces a mandatory state prison sentence.

