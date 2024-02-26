Man pleads to involuntary manslaughter for fatally beating partner, sentenced to prison

A man who admitted he beat his partner to death, throwing her into furniture and walls in their Northeast Side home in 2021, is facing at least 18 years in prison.

Sheku Morleh confessed to detectives, "I just killed my wife," according to Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beau Wenger.

Morleh, 43, was scheduled to go to trial Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on murder charges for the death of 33-year-old Fatu Bangura on Dec. 18, 2021, but instead, he accepted a plea deal with the prosecution.

Morleh pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. In exchange, prosecuting attorneys dropped murder charges, and with Morleh's defense attorney, recommended a sentence of 18 years to 23 ½ years in prison.

Judge Jeffrey Brown gave Morleh the recommended sentence. Morleh has been in jail for more than two years and will get credit for time served.

Franklin County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dan Cable said Bangura's brother was in favor of making the plea deal instead of risking a jury trial.

Wenger said in court that emergency personnel were called to a home on Cleveland Avenue near Minerva Park, where they found Bangura unconscious.

Columbus police determined Morleh struck Bangura multiple times in the head and body and threw her into furniture and walls, according to Wenger.

The couple may not have been married although Morleh referred to Bangura as his wife, according to prosecuting attorneys.

Morleh, who is from Sierra Leone, appeared in court with an interpreter.

