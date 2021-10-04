Man pleads to lesser charge for killing security worker at George Floyd Square

A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge than initially leveled and admitted that he fatally shot a father of two who was working security at the street corner where George Floyd was killed while in police custody.

Shantaello Christianson, of Minneapolis, admitted in Hennepin County District Court to first-degree manslaughter and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting on March 6 of 30-year-old Imez Wright outside of Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago. Wright, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times in the chest and hand, authorities said.

Christianson was first charged with second-degree intentional murder, first-degree riot and the weapons count before the criminal complaint was amended to the charges the led to his guilty pleas.

The plea deal calls for Christianson to receive a 15-year term. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he will serve about 9½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The criminal complaint said that Wright was hanging outside Cup Foods when surveillance video captured Christianson pulling up in an SUV. A man, later identified as a relative of Christianson's wife, is then seen on video getting out and getting into an argument with Wright, according to the complaint.

At some point, Christianson got out and fired several shots at Wright, before fleeing as several bystanders began firing at the vehicle, the complaint continued.

Prosecutors said that Wright and Christianson were both members of the Rolling 30s Bloods, several members of which had a falling out. The nature of the disagreement was unclear.

Friends and colleagues said Wright worked for Change Inc. and was part of a team of 10 social service staffers that mentor Black youth in St. Paul and was training to be a mental health practitioner.

Cup Foods, the convenience store where the shooting happened, was thrust into the international spotlight last year because of the killing of Floyd, and in the ensuing months the surrounding area turned into a memorial for Floyd and other victims of police violence. The intersection soon became known as George Floyd Square.

