Man pleads to lesser charge after murder conviction overturned

Aug. 14—LIMA — A Tennessee man whose 2019 murder conviction in Allen County was overturned on appeal pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge.

Clois Ray Adkins, sentenced to a prison term of 15 years to life after a jury found him guilty in June of 2019 for the death of Lima resident Robert "Bobby" Smith, instead will serve what remains of a maximum 11-year sentence in connection with Smith's death after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Adkins, 25, will get credit for time served in prison as well as any time spent at the county jail following the appellate court's ruling.

Smith died after Adkins struck him in the head with a tree limb during a Sept. 3, 2017 fight in Lima. During his trial Adkins admitted he grabbed a tree branch and struck Smith in the head.

Adkins was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of 15 years to life, but Ohio's Third District Appellate court overturned his conviction based primarily on a change in the state's self-defense law.

Defense Attorney Steve Chamberlain maintained throughout the trial that his client had acted in self-defense and subsequently filed a motion requesting the applicability of an amended version of Ohio's self-defense law.

Prosecutors opposed that motion and Allen County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed determined the amended version of the law was not applicable to Adkins's case because the indicted offenses occurred prior to the effective date of the self-defense law amendments.

The appellate court's Dec. 29 opinion, authored by Judge William Zimmerman, disagreed and said Adkins, now 24 years old, was deprived of a fair trial when the trial court instructed the jury that Adkins had the burden of proving self-defense.

Smith's family, many of whom were in the courtroom Monday, were not entirely satisfied with the decision of the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to offer a deal that called for Adkins to plead guilty to an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter.

In a statement read aloud by a representative of the Allen County Crime Victim Services agency, Smith's mother called the decision "unfair" and said Adkins "should receive more than 11 years."

Adkins apologized to the family, saying, "I am sorry for what I did. It shouldn't have went that far."