Man pleads to lesser charge in sex photos case

Apr. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man who was accused by authorities of taking sexually related photos and videos of a 17-year-old girl has been found guilty of a lesser charge.

Jonathan M. Laciura, 29, now of Stanley, pleaded no contest this week to an amended misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Twelve felony counts of possession of child pornography and a felony count of child enticement were dismissed.

Judge Michael Schumacher placed Laciura on one year of probation and fined him $443.

As conditions of probation, Laciura cannot have contact with the girl and must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

The cell phone that was collected as evidence in the case was ordered destroyed.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent Feb. 19, 2020, to meet with a probation officer to receive information regarding a possible juvenile sexual assault.

The probation officer told the police officer he received information that Lacuira had engaged in sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl.

An ex-girlfriend of Laciura said Laciura had sent a video to her of himself and a girl in her underwear. The ex-girlfriend knew the girl was underage. She gave the probation officer the name of the girl.

The probation officer secured Laciura's phone after placing a probation hold on him and taking him to the Eau Claire County Jail.

The police officer examined the phone and found 12 sexually related photos or videos of the girl. She was nude or partially nude in all of the images. Laciura was engaged in sexual contact with the girl in some of the images.

Police interviewed the girl on Nov. 16.

The girl said she met Laciura a week or two before Christmas in 2019.

The girl said she was going through a rough part of her life and doing things she shouldn't have been doing.

The girl said it started with her and Laciura hanging out and smoking marijuana together. She was 17 and informed Laciura of her age.

The girl said the sexually related images of her were taken at Laciura's former residence.

Police told the girl they would be checking to ensure that these images and videos were not uploaded to any websites.

The girl said she continued to have sexual contact with Laciura until spring 2020.

The girl said she and Laciura also did pills and cocaine together. She said Laciura provided her with most of the drugs.

Police showed the images of the girl to Laciura on Nov. 19. He claimed he did not know who the girl was.