Man pleads to manslaughter in fatal I-95 crash in Waterford

Oct. 21—A Waterford man faces up to four years in prison after pleading no contest on Friday to second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in 2018.

Daniel P. Brockway, 34, of Waterford, entered the plea in New London Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, Brockway agreed to accept a prison sentence of up to four years in prison and five years of probation.

Brockway, who is free on a $200,000 bond, was arrested in 2019 following a lengthy investigation by state police. He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, following too closely and reckless driving.

On July 15, 2018, police said Brockway was traveling south on I-95 in Waterford when his Ford F250 pickup truck struck two vehicles stopped in heavy traffic. The crash claimed the life of artist and baker Leotia M. Miller, 35, of Newport, Pa. Miller was a rear passenger in one of the vehicles hit.

The driver of the vehicle in which Miller was a passenger told police that Brockway's truck was traveling at 60 to 70 miles per hour and made no attempts to slow down before the crash.

Brockway told police he had looked down for a second and did not see the traffic stopped in front of him. No drugs or alcohol were detected in his system.

A no contest plea means Brockway does not admit guilt but rather he will not contest the charge against him. He waives his right to a trial and accepts the sentence of the court. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.