Man pleads no contest in 2019 slaying during botched cocaine deal at Wichita motel

A 52-year-old Wichita man has pleaded no contest ahead of his jury trial to one count of voluntary manslaughter in a fatal shooting during a botched cocaine deal in 2019, Sedgwick County District Court records show.

Bryant Damon Bailey will be sentenced July 28 before Sedgwick County District Judge David Dahl. He entered the plea on June 1. Prosecutors had been scheduled to try Bailey on Monday on counts of first-degree felony murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Prosecutors and police have said Bailey shot 55-year-old Timothy Austin in the arm and chest on Nov. 24, 2019, after a drug deal soured in the parking lot of the Countryside Inn, 803 S. Broadway. Bailey was part of a group who went to the motel to buy a bag of cocaine from Austin that day.

Authorities have said the shooting happened during a fight where Austin tried to take the drugs back from one of the buyers.

Attorneys plan to ask Dahl to send Bailey to prison for more than 19 years when he is sentenced, according to his plea agreement. Bailey remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday.

Two of Bailey’s co-defendants — Robyn Murphy, 54, and Annette Williams, 63 — are serving 92-month prison sentences for voluntary manslaughter. A third, 59-year-old Cassell Peterson, is scheduled for trial next month on one count of first-degree felony murder, court records show.