Man pleads no contest to assault with a deadly weapon

Sep. 22—A man pleaded no contest on Friday to assault with a deadly weapon related to an alleged incident in April.

Luis Amado Soto, 25, was originally charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury, threatening to commit a crime, false imprisonment, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing the use of a communication device.

Soto was arrested in an orchard behind the 1500 block of Greenwich Circle in south Yuba City. The victim had allegedly ended a relationship with Soto the night prior and Soto allegedly took the victim by force, took her phone, began beating her up and stabbed her several times. Soto allegedly assaulted the victim on separate occasions at different locations, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

In May, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Susan Green ruled there was enough evidence for Soto's case to go to trial at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing. The trial was scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Friday was a trial readiness conference, but Soto entered his plea instead.

Assistant District Attorney Cameron King said the DA's office agreed to the plea bargain because the victim completely recanted her statement to sheriff's deputies who originally investigated the case and recanted her testimony at the preliminary hearing in May.

"Recently, the victim told the prosecutor and DA investigators assigned to the trial that she sustained her injuries when she and the defendant were attacked by four unknown males in a black car, and that she lied to the deputies and at the preliminary hearing because she feared retaliation," King said in an email.

He said rather than have a jury decide which of the victim's statements were true, the DA's office settled the case. Soto will be placed on three years probation and by the time of his sentencing will have credit for one year served in county jail. He will be released after being placed on probation.

Assault with a deadly weapon is a strike offense and Soto admitted to an enhancing allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim making the offense a violent felony. If Soto violates probation, he faces up to nine years in state prison, according to King.

Soto is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. He has been in custody since April 17.