Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in Oregon House shooting

Aug. 28—The man charged with 13 felony counts related to an Oregon House shooting in March pleaded no contest on Monday to charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault with a firearm on a person.

Zachary Williams, 39, has been in custody since April 6 for being one of the three men allegedly involved in a shooting off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail. On March 23, one of three victims of the shooting arrived at the Yuba County Sheriff's Office to report that a shooting had taken place overnight. The victim had a gunshot wound to her arm and was transported to the hospital. The SWAT team responded to the area of the alleged shooting and found another victim.

Williams was located and arrested on April 2 by the Merced Police Department and on April 14, Robby Lepird, 31, and Jesse Feamster, 22, were arrested by the Stockton California Highway Patrol for their part in the incident.

Lepird and Feamster are next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. They both are headed to trial after being held to answer at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing.

Earlier this month, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled there was enough evidence for Williams to face trial on counts of inflicting corporal injury, false imprisonment, rape by force, sexual penetration by force, sodomy by force, oral copulation by force, kidnapping, burglary, making criminal threats, attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, torture, and assault with a firearm on a person.

On Monday, Williams pleaded no contest to attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault with a firearm on a person. Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said included in his plea was admitting to a gun use enhancement, and two enhancements for causing great bodily injury. Williams also admitted to a prior strike out of Texas.

"He 'Harvey Waived' the rest of the charges (including all the sex offenses) meaning that the judge can consider those in pronouncing sentence and can order sex offender registration," Tuft said in an email. "He will be serving a sentence of 48 years to life in prison."

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Sept. 13.