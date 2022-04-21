Man pleads no contest to child sex offenses

Apr. 21—WILKES-BARRE — A Rice Township man awaiting sentencing in Columbia County Court on child sex offenses pled no contest to similar charges in Luzerne County Court.

William A. Beers, 47, was accused by Rice Township police in April 2019, with sexually assaulting a girl inside his former residence on Holland Street, according to court records.

Court records say Beers grabbed the girl and took her into a bedroom locking the door. When two children entered the house, Beers unlocked the door and ran into a bathroom flushing the toilet to make it appear he was using the restroom, court records say.

Beers stood accused sending the girl multiple text messages including, "You make me feel so horny," and "I'm so attracted to you."

Beers appeared before Judge David W. Lupas via video from the Columbia County Prison on Tuesday and pled no contest to charges of indecent assault and unlawful restraint of a minor.

Prosecutors withdrew a single count of criminal attempt to commit sexual assault against Beers.

Lupas ordered an evaluation of Beers by the state's Sex Offender and Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria of a sexually violent predator.

Beers is scheduled to be sentenced in Columbia County where he was charged by Bloomsburg police with sexually assaulting a girl in May 2020.

Court records say Beers pled no contest to indecent assault and child endangerment in Columbia County where prosecutors withdrew the most serious charges of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Beers is scheduled to be sentenced in Columbia County on June 2.

Lupas will schedule Beers at a later date.