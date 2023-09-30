Man pleads no contest in killing following allegations he was upset over woman

Sep. 29—A man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder of another man with whom he was upset over his relationship with a woman faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 25, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Ethan Smith entered the plea, including the personal use of a firearm, on Thursday in the death of Derek Henry on Sept. 29, 2021.

Bakersfield Police Department officers called to a shooting at 3700 Soranno Ave. in Bakersfield found Henry's body in his car. Smith had shot him through the drivers' side window six to eight times, according to a DA's news release.

Officers found that Smith was upset at Henry's relationship with a woman and had commented about wanting to fight and assault Henry. The morning of the shooting, Smith obtained a firearm from someone else and followed Henry as he drove into an apartment complex alley, where Smith killed him, the DA's office reported.