Man pleads no contest to misdemeanor unlawful sex with a minor

Jun. 17—A man pleaded no contest this week to one count of misdemeanor unlawful sex with a minor, according to his attorney Roberto Marquez.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office originally charged Mario Garibay with rape of a drugged or unconscious victim and unlawful sex with a minor three years younger than the defendant. The charges stemmed from an alleged incident during a house party on Jan. 18.

On Wednesday, Garibay entered his plea to a misdemeanor count of unlawful sex with a minor and had the rape charge dismissed. Marquez said the plea agreement did not include a stipulation as to sentence length and that a judge will determine what Garibay's sentence will be.

Garibay is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.