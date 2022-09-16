Man pleads no contest in pipe bombs case; sentenced to 5 years after plea deal

Sep. 15—After pleading not guilty last week to charges related to his arrest and the seizure of five pipe bombs, 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson accepted a plea deal with the Sutter County District Attorney's Office and was sentenced Wednesday in a Sutter County courthouse.

Dickerson was sentenced for a total of five years in state prison on charges that include one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of malicious possession of a destructive device on a public street, one count of possession of a zip gun, and one count of possession of destructive device materials/ingredients with the intent to construct a destructive device, Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper said Thursday.

Dickerson, who does have a criminal past, was arrested in Yuba City on Sept. 4 after a traffic stop on Franklin Road north of Walton Road in Yuba City, the Appeal previously reported.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputies who stopped him allegedly saw a can of pepper spray inside a black Toyota Tacoma he was driving. Dickerson was reported to be the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Because it was determined that Dickerson was a felon who was not allowed to be in possession of pepper spray, an incident to arrest was established and a search was done of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

During the search of the vehicle, officers were able to locate "what appeared to be five pipe bombs, a black powder handgun, and other components that could possibly be used to make destructive devices," Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood previously said.

On Sept. 7, Dickerson pleaded not guilty in Sutter County Superior Court to 30 charges that included possession of destructive/explosive(s) devices on a public street or highway; manufacture, import, keep or offer for sale, give, lend, or possess a zip gun; possession of materials with intent to make destructive/explosive device; possession of an explosive; own, purchase, receive, or possess any firearm by felon or drug addict; and possession of tear gas.

Hopper said Thursday that Dickerson pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to five years in state prison.

When asked why the plea deal was offered, considering the seriousness of the charges and Dickerson's criminal past, Hopper said his recent criminal history, or lack thereof, played a role.

"It took into account the fact that Mr. Dickerson accepted responsibility early and pled to the charges at his first pre-preliminary hearing conference as well as Mr. Dickerson's lack of recent criminal history while still representing the variety of criminal offenses committed by Mr. Dickerson," Hopper said in an email to the Appeal. "Mr. Dickerson had previously suffered a serious felony conviction for Penal Code section 459 1st degree in 1980, as well as several additional felony offenses between 1980 and 2003. Since 2003, Mr. Dickerson had remained largely crime free, save for a single conviction for possession of methamphetamine in 2018. As such, Mr. Dickerson's prior felony conviction would almost certainly have been stricken by the court pursuant to Penal Code 1385 and Romero."

Previously, Hopper said that an investigative report showed there was no apparent motive for why Dickerson was allegedly in possession of explosive devices. She confirmed with the Appeal that the report did not suggest any known manifesto or extremist-type material collected as part of the investigation.

"He never said anything about why he had them other than to say that he wanted to make a lot of noise under water with them," Hopper said Thursday. "His release date is entirely up to the California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation."