Man pleads no contest in reporter assault case

Nov. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — One of two men accused of misdemeanor assault and battery of a Record-Eagle reporter has pleaded no contest to the charge.

Michael Francis Adams, 55, of Kingsley, entered the plea in 86th District Court Friday. Judge Michael Stepka accepted the plea even though he said no reduced plea offer had been tendered by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor's office.

A no contest plea means a charge is recorded as a conviction by the court but is not an admission of guilt by the defendant.

Adams' attorney, Matthew Benedict of Traverse City, explained the reasons he advised his client to enter the plea.

"As you're aware, this case has had quite a bit of media coverage," Benedict said. "And we have honest concerns for potential civil liability following this plea today so we ask that we proceed on the basis of a no contest plea."

Based on his review of a police report, Judge Stepka said sufficient factual basis existed for Adams' conviction. The judge told Adams the conviction would stand without his having to state in court exactly what happened.

Adams said he was aware of that and reiterated he was pleading no contest.

The county prosecutor's office concluded Adams and a second defendant attacked reporter Brendan Quealy on Aug. 26 while covering a meeting organized by Citizens Liberating Michigan, a group opposed to mask and vaccine mandates. The meeting occurred in an open-air pavilion at the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Garfield Township.

Shortly after the event began, Quealy called 9-1-1 to report he had been assaulted when an event organizer, Heather Cerone, pointed him out as a journalist and told him to leave the public park grounds.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's investigators obtained park security video of the meeting, which the prosecutor's office used in deciding to charge the defendants.

The second defendant, Joseph Michael Welsh, 51, of Traverse City, awaits trial on the assault and battery charge.

Story continues

He will plead not guilty, said his attorney Jeffrey Slocomb.

"It's always been our contention that (Adams) was the guilty party," Slocomb said. "My client did approach the reporter but he did not assault him. He kept him from being assaulted further and that will be the argument we present at trial."

Quealy attended the Friday court hearing, held remotely via Zoom.

"I'm just glad we're a step closer to having justice in this case," Quealy said. "Journalists in Michigan, the United States and across the world must be allowed to do their job without having the threat of violence and intimidation be part of their normal work day."