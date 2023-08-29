Man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon

Aug. 28—GRAND FORKS — A man accused of stabbing someone at America's Best Value Inn in Grand Forks has pleaded not guilty to Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jesus Gutierrez-Nunes, 39, was

initially charged

under the alias "Ian DeLeon Jesus Gutierrez," and was identified as 40 years old. According to court documents, U.S. Border Patrol has since identified Gutierrez-Nunes' real name and birth date.

He was also identified as a previously-deported Mexican citizen, court documents say.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to Altru Hospital at 2:33 a.m. on July 23 for a reported stabbing. Alonso David Gutierrez suffered a punctured lung as a result of the incident, and was in surgery when police arrived, the affidavit said. Witnesses identified "Ian" as the suspect.

According to witness statements, five men were inside a room at America's Best Value Inn, where they'd been staying while working with Lighting Foundations Inc. Gutierrez and Gutierrez-Nunes had been arguing prior to the stabbing, the affidavit said.

Police located and seized two knives — one with suspected blood on it — in the vehicle Gutierrez was taken to the hospital in.

When Gutierrez-Nunes was located, he denied any involvement and said he wasn't "Ian," but was identified as such by his employer. Gutierrez-Nunes then admitted to stabbing Gutierrez, but said he was unaware he'd done it and didn't want to kill Gutierrez.

Gutierrez-Nunes said he left the scene because he was fearful and wanted to send money to his family in Mexico, so he didn't turn himself in, the affidavit said. He told police he'd been in the U.S. illegally for approximately three years.

Gutierrez-Nunes was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Aug. 28, but he waived the hearing and pleaded not guilty. His next hearing, a final dispositional conference, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Since his arrest, Gutierrez-Nunes has been approved for a public defender. Kristen Clow was initially representing him, but Miranda Nelson is now, according to court documents.