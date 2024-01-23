Man pleads not guilty to alleged OUI crash in Lakeville that killed 1, injured several others

A 73-year-old Lakeville man accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed one person and injured several others was arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

David DeLorenzo pleaded not guilty to one count of motor vehicle homicide, one count of operating under the influence of liquor, one count of operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, one count of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, one count of speeding, and one count of a marked lanes violation.

Lakeville police were called to Main Street in the area of Elliot Farm for a report of a crash around 5:30 p.m. on Friday

Arriving officers discovered four vehicles had been involved in the crash including a Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Camry, Audi S4, and Chevrolet Silverado.

A passenger in the Camry, Richard Reed, 75, of Lakeville, was declared dead at the scene. The Camry’s driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries as was the driver of the Audi.

DeLorenzo, who police say was driving the Santa Fe, was hospitalized and charged after being released.

He was ordered held on $1,000 bail by Judge Edward Sharkansky and to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, abide by a curfew, remain alcohol-free with testing three times per day, and not drive during the pendency of the case.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



