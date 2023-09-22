Man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty in Cavalier County

Sep. 21—CAVALIER COUNTY — A Milton, North Dakota, man waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class C felony animal cruelty on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Charges against 63-year-old Mark Harvey Nordin were filed

in June. In addition to animal cruelty, Nordin is charged with Class A misdemeanor animal neglect and three counts of Class B misdemeanor livestock running at large.

According to court documents, Nordin failed to maintain the fence on his land and, as a result, his horses were found outside the property multiple times.

During one of these incidents, law enforcement saw the horses had inadequate food, shelter and water. Another time, there was no food or water, the affidavit said.

Incidents of suspected neglect span from 2019 to 2023.

Nordin's next court hearing hasn't been scheduled.