Man pleads not guilty after arrest connected to stolen car

Janie Slaven, Commonwealth Journal, Somerset, Ky.

Feb. 23—A Bronston man pleaded not guilty Monday morning to several felony charges after being found with a stolen car over the weekend.

Phillip Jordan Grundy III, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer); Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); third-degree Criminal Mischief; Reckless Driving; and Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended/Revoked License.

According to Grundy's arrest citation, the incident began at approximately 12:44 p.m. Saturday as Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Trent Massey passed a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe in the opposing lane of Antioch Church Road.

Dep. Massey wrote that he recognized the vehicle as one which had been reported stolen the day prior. The deputy promptly turned around and got behind the SUV on Cordell Drive. Once 911 Dispatch confirmed the vehicle as stolen, Dep. Massey activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull it over.

The driver, according to the citation, instead sped up — driving in the middle of the two-lane road. He then swerved right into the yard of an Antioch Church Road residence. He got back on the road at Stonegate Drive. Grundy then turned right onto Briarwood Drive where, the citation states, he entered the opposite lane in order to pass a vehicle. Turning back onto Stonegate, he then swerved left into the back yard of another residence — coming to a stop only when the left front tire became detached from the rim.

According to the citation, Grundy then got out of the SUV and began running toward the house. Dep. Massey was able to catch up with him and was able to take him into custody without further incident.

Grundy was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday morning, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 3.

Recommended Stories

  • David Perdue decides against 2022 Senate run

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) won't be pursuing a 2022 Senate comeback bid after all. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) during Georgia's runoff elections in January, announced Tuesday that "after much prayer and reflection," he has decided not to run for Senate in Georgia in 2022. "This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said, adding that he will "do everything I can" to ensure the eventual Republican candidate wins the seat. The former Georgia senator had been considering challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who in 2022 would be running for a full six-year term after completing the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.). In fact, Perdue recently filed paperwork to run, and a senior adviser confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was "leaning heavily toward" running. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) have also been considering running for the Senate seat, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, but they had reportedly been waiting to see what Perdue would do before making a decision. More stories from theweek.comLawrence Ferlinghetti, City Lights founder and champion of the Beat Generation, dead at 101Is the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • I made 4 celebrity chefs' biscuit recipes, and the best were little pillows of deliciousness

    I followed recipes from famous chefs Bobby Flay, Carla Hall, Alton Brown, and Guy Fieri to see which one has the best biscuits.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • Three held on suspicion of supplying bomb that killed Malta journalist

    Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Their arrest came as a man accused of carrying out the killing agreed to a plea deal, accepting his responsibility for the assassination in return for a reduced, 15-year jail term instead of possible life behind bars. A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country.

  • Congressman whose family said he was in ‘devil’s army’ for opposing Trump says it shows divides former president caused

    ‘If you haven't experienced that division in your family, this is the best example of it’

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Indian climate activist granted bail over farmer protests

    An Indian court on Tuesday granted a 22-year-old climate activist bail, 10 days after she was detained on sedition charges for her alleged role in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests. Disha Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

  • Bret Baier on Tiger Woods accident: 'You feel for his family'

    'Special Report' anchor joins 'The Story' to reflect on Tiger Woods' car crash and his impact on the sport of golf

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • Police captain offers grisly new details of Capitol riot at first official hearing on insurrection

    A captain in the US Capitol Police force who responded to the 6 January Capitol riot offered a harrowing first-hand account on Tuesday of her experience battling white supremacists and other pro-Trump elements. Rioters nearly broke her arm amid the chaos, Captain Carneysha Mendoza, a veteran of the US Army, told senators at the first official hearing on the 6 January security breach. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day,” Ms Mendoza said.

  • Texas Attorney General left the state on the same day as Ted Cruz amid historic winter storm

    Ken Paxton’s spokesperson confirmed that politician’s home did not lose power

  • Hong Kong court says Jimmy Lai's bail denied because risk of further offences

    A Hong Kong court said on Tuesday its denial of bail for media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under a new the national security law, was due to the risk of his committing further offences. High Court judge Anthea Pang rejected Lai's latest application last week but only made public the reasons for her decision on Tuesday. The case is being closely watched as it shows how Hong Kong's independent judiciary resolves any conflicts between the security law drafted in Beijing - where courts come under the Communist Party - and the city's common law traditions.

  • What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump's tax records

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. fought for a year and a half to get access to former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Former prosecutors say the trove of records could give investigators new tools to determine whether Trump lied to lenders or tax officials, before or after he took office. Whether Trump's records will contain evidence of a crime is uncertain.

  • Judge says wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' must stay in jail

    A U.S. judge ordered the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to remain behind bars Tuesday after she was charged with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, appeared by video conference for an initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Washington, D.C. She was arrested Monday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

  • A 104 year-old who got the Pfizer vaccine recovered in time for her lobster lunch birthday party

    Edna Dibble had some body aches and fatigue after the first Pfizer shot, but felt fine after the second.

  • A top Jewish organization slammed Michael Che's controversial joke about Israeli vaccinations on 'SNL' and reached out to Lorne Michaels

    The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League said he reached out to Lorne Michaels amid the backlash to Michael Che's Israel vaccination joke.

  • Late night hosts mock Ted Cruz's lame post-Mexico photo ops, cheer Trump's tax returns defeat

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) finally found a place colder than last week's Texas freeze — and the reception he got from Texans after returning from his truncated Mexican vacation, The Late Show imagined Monday night. "Following the backlash over his trip to Cancun, Sen. Ted Cruz spent the weekend trying his best to help the people of Texas," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. But his "photo op didn't work out too well. Most people just drove away when he tried showing them his vacation photos." But "Cruz tried to be helpful in other ways," he said. "Later he showed Texans how to make frozen margs with the snow in their living rooms." "Sorry, Cruz," but "doing the literal bare minimum for the sake of the cameras" at this point "is the politician version of coming home with flowers the day after Valentine's Day," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "It's not nothing, but your a-- is still sleeping on the couch." "Every detail that comes out of this story is more Ted Cruzier than the last one," like that he invited his college roommate on the family vacation he blamed on his daughters, Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. And "it gets worse, because after Cruz returned we found out he left his dog behind." Also, former President Donald Trump finally lost his tax return battle, and "given the potential charges, the former president could be sent to jail if convicted," Colbert said. "I can't wait to see it all play out in the new Netflix series Orange Is the New Orange." Once New York prosecutors get Trump's tax returns, "we'll finally have the evidence we need to lock Hillary up — or something like that," Jimmy Kimmel joked at Kimmel Live. "Life is funny, isn't it? One day you're building walls, the next they're closing in on you." And the Ted Cruz story "is only getting funnier," he said. "Only Ted Cruz would think he can repair his image by touching a maskless constituent two days after getting off an international flight." "United Airlines announced over the weekend that they launched an investigation into who leaked data about Sen. Ted Cruz's travel itinerary amid media coverage of his trip to Cancun, Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "They're trying to figure out who would have a motive, and they narrowed it down to everybody." More stories from theweek.comLawrence Ferlinghetti, City Lights founder and champion of the Beat Generation, dead at 101Is the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts

  • Spotify forced to defend multi-million pound podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan

    Spotify has been forced to defend its multi-million pound podcast deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying the “box office” pair will help generate revenue. Musicians and songwriters have complained that they receive such paltry royalties from streaming services that they are struggling to make ends meet. At the same time, Spotify has paid the Duke and Duchess a reported £18 million to produce and host podcasts “celebrating kindness and compassion”. Horacio Gutierrez, head of global affairs and chief legal officer for Spotify, appeared before MPs at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Wednesday as part of its inquiry into music streaming. Mr Gutierrez did not go into detail about the Duke and Duchess’s fee but said: “They’re not doing it for free.” Asked if the couple were regarded as “box office”, Mr Gutierrez replied: “Yes. In terms of the talent that goes into podcasts, yes.”