Man pleads not guilty after arrest connected to stolen car

Feb. 23—A Bronston man pleaded not guilty Monday morning to several felony charges after being found with a stolen car over the weekend.

Phillip Jordan Grundy III, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer); Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); third-degree Criminal Mischief; Reckless Driving; and Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended/Revoked License.

According to Grundy's arrest citation, the incident began at approximately 12:44 p.m. Saturday as Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Trent Massey passed a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe in the opposing lane of Antioch Church Road.

Dep. Massey wrote that he recognized the vehicle as one which had been reported stolen the day prior. The deputy promptly turned around and got behind the SUV on Cordell Drive. Once 911 Dispatch confirmed the vehicle as stolen, Dep. Massey activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull it over.

The driver, according to the citation, instead sped up — driving in the middle of the two-lane road. He then swerved right into the yard of an Antioch Church Road residence. He got back on the road at Stonegate Drive. Grundy then turned right onto Briarwood Drive where, the citation states, he entered the opposite lane in order to pass a vehicle. Turning back onto Stonegate, he then swerved left into the back yard of another residence — coming to a stop only when the left front tire became detached from the rim.

According to the citation, Grundy then got out of the SUV and began running toward the house. Dep. Massey was able to catch up with him and was able to take him into custody without further incident.

Grundy was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday morning, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 3.