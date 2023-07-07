Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in alleged hammer attack

Jul. 7—A man pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and burglary Thursday at his arraignment, which set the case up for a jury trial.

Edward Hochrein Jr. appeared at the Nez Perce County Courthouse before 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans, who read the charging documents to Hochrein and asked if he understood the charges, which he said he did.

The 37-year-old homeless man is charged with allegedly attacking another homeless man, Ryan Williams, 39, with a hammer at a homeless camp June 23 in the 600 block of the Levee Bypass near the railroad tracks. Williams is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and was listed in serious condition Wednesday.

Evans asked Hochrein how he pleaded on the attempted murder and the burglary charges and he replied "not guilty" to both.

Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said that Hochrein was requesting a jury trial. When Evans asked how much time attorneys needed for a trial, Smith said "this case is only 10 days old" and requested the most time allowed within the limits of speedy trial, unless the defendant chose to waive his right to a speedy trial.

"I do know my client has advised me not to waive his right to a speedy trial," said Hochrein's attorney, public defender Rick Cuddihy.

Idaho law requires a speedy trial to be held within six months of the date the defendant is arraigned. Smith said the speedy trial limit would expire Jan. 6, 2024, which is a Saturday. The trial is expected to last five days so would need to take place the week before Jan. 6, which would mean starting the trial on Tuesday Jan. 2 because Jan. 1 is a holiday.

Attorneys and Evans discussed having the trial in December with Dec. 4 as one of the dates. Hochrein as well as the attorneys agreed to start the trial on that date. Evans then set the final pretrial hearing Nov. 30.

At the beginning of the arraignment, Evans gave Hochrein time to review the charges with Cuddihy. She also told Hochrein that the maximum penalty for attempted murder is 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine, and the maximum penalty for burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Hochrein also faces two misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property and unlawful entry for allegedly breaking into a home after the alleged attack against Williams.

Evans read the criminal complaint and maximum penalties to Hochrein and asked him how he pleaded to the charges. Hochrein replied "guilty."

"To the two misdemeanors?" Evans asked Hochrein.

Hochrein said he misspoke and pleaded not guilty, which Evans accepted.

