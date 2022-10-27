Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault charges following shooting of New Haven police officer

A New Haven man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a New Haven police officer at the scene of a crash appeared in court this week and pleaded not guilty, court officials said.

Jose Claudio, 36, appeared in court in New Haven on Wednesday and entered not guilty pleas on all charges he faces, including attempted murder, first-degree assault, assault on a public safety official, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to court officials.

The charges stem from a confrontation that happened at the intersection of Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 and left a New Haven police officer wounded by gunfire, according to police.

Officer Chad Curry responded to the scene of a car crash in the area about 1:30 a.m. and was confronted by Claudio, a driver who allegedly opened fire on the officer, police said.

Curry was struck twice in his shoulder and ear. When he fired his weapon in return, Claudio fled the scene, police said.

Police in Hartford and New Haven worked together to conduct surveillance on a home on Putnam Street in Hartford, where Claudio was found and taken into custody later that day. He was turned over to the New Haven Police Department without incident, police said.

Curry was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital later Friday, police said.

The Office of Inspector General, the New Haven Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating the shooting. The Officer of the Inspector General also released a dashcam video of the shooting. The video shows the exchange of gunfire between the officer and Claudio.

Claudio is scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 8 for a remote pre-trial hearing to be held over video conference, according to court records.

Claudio is being held in lieu of a $1.5 million bond. He is being held at the New Haven Correctional Center, according to state Department of Corrections Records.