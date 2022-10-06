Man pleads not guilty in Bon Homme County for sexual contact of child under 16

Oct. 6—TYNDALL — A 33-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing up to 15 years in prison for alleged sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

Jared Foote was charged on Aug. 31 in Bon Homme County. He was arrested on Sept. 5, he pleaded not guilty on Sept. 20 and has a status hearing on Oct. 18.

According to court documents, Foote "did knowingly engage in sexual contact with another person" under the age of 16. Court documents list the victim's age as 15.

The victim and another witness each testified before a grand jury. Court documents do not indicate where the alleged incident occurred or how the incident took place.

A Class 3 felony is punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.