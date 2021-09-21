Man pleads not guilty to counts of unlawful sex with child

Sep. 20—A Linda man pleaded not guilty on Friday to six counts of unlawful sex with a child under 10, and three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14.

O.C. Johnson, 56, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, was arrested on a warrant by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office and booked into custody on Sept. 14.

During Johnson's arraignment on Friday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin read out the allegations from the arrest warrant. It is alleged that on multiple occasions, Johnson had sex with a child. On one occasion, Johnson had sex with the victim on her seventh birthday and the day after her birthday. The crimes allegedly took place between February 2018 and October 2020.

YCSO spokesperson Leslie Carbah said the victim is related to Johnson and reported the crimes on Sept. 13.

Scrogin said Johnson faces up to 25 years to life for each count of unlawful sex with a minor 10 years old or younger. Robert Romero from the public defender's office was appointed to represent Johnson and entered not guilty pleas on his client's behalf. Romero asked that bail be set at most $500,000.

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith opposed Romero's request and asked the judge to set bail at the statutory level. Scrogin said Johnson had previous felony convictions including one for sexual assault. She ruled that Johnson would be held without bail.

Johnson is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 9 a.m.