Man pleads not guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges

Mar. 25—A Glenville man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Freeborn County District Court to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13.

Charles Carl Yoder, 52, faces three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration-victim under 13, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration-significant relationship and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-multiple acts over time.

He made his first appearance on the charges March 16 and appeared again in court Thursday. Online court records list Yoder as representing himself.

Court documents allege the abuse took place over about three years.

Yoder posted $100,000 non-cash bond March 18.