Man pleads not guilty in deadly Apple store car crash

The man who allegedly crashed his car into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one and injuring more than 20, pleaded not guilty Monday.

Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with second-degree murder and 22 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a Nov. 2022 car crash at an Apple store in an outdoor shopping plaza in Hingham, outside Boston. Rein was originally charged with reckless homicide but a grand jury indicted him on the upgraded murder charge in March.

Rein’s 2019 Toyota 4Runner “accelerated to a high speed ... before it veered to the left, drove up onto the sidewalk and then crashed through the glass door of the Apple store, went across the sales floor and crashed into the rear wall of the store,” prosecutor David Cutshall said Monday.

The prosecutor said an analysis of the vehicle’s data recorder found the car had hit a speed of 60 mph and the brakes were not applied when the crash occurred.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., who was doing construction work inside the store at the time, was struck by the car and killed. The 22 injured people were either hit by the car or debris.

Rein previously told investigators his foot was stuck on the accelerator and he was trying to hit the brake with his other foot.

The defense also characterized the data recorder analysis as potentially flawed.

“The data they collect is not infallible, and they do make mistakes, and we will show that through the trial process,” Rein’s attorney, Joan Fund, said.

Cutshall said Rein was not impaired by drugs or alcohol and the SUV had no mechanical issues at the time of the crash.

