Man pleads not guilty to fleeing Sheboygan County sheriff’s deputies in October

SHEBOYGAN — A traffic stop made as a result of excessive window tint quickly escalated when the driver fled, causing a high-speed pursuit that ended in the vehicle crashing and the driver being shot with a taser.

This is what court documents state took place Oct. 30, 2023, when Deandre J. Beason, of Milwaukee, was pulled over in Sheboygan County. The crash took place in Ozaukee County.

Beason, 33, now faces three felony charges: vehicle operator flee/elude officer and two counts of bail jumping.

The following events are all alleged behavior described in the criminal complaint for Beason’s case. The case was filed Nov. 2, 2023, and a ruling has not been made. Beason has plead not guilty to the charges.

The officer first initiated the stop on Interstate 43 and Beason eventually pulled over in a parking lot of a business in the 300 block of South Taylor Drive in the town of Sheboygan.

When the officer approached the vehicle, Beason left the parking lot he had stopped in “at a high rate of speed,” according to the criminal complaint.

The officer pursued Beason with his lights and siren on. According to the complaint, Beason “disregarded” a red stop light and turned onto I-43. The officer then, according to the complaint, saw a “large clear baggie” being thrown out of the vehicle.

Beason exited the highway, hitting a median and running a stop sign, before getting back on the highway.

“The defendant continued driving southbound on I-43, straddling both lanes and was going approximately 100 MPH,” the complaint said. “The defendant entered Ozaukee County going the same speeds.”

While in Ozaukee County, Beason turned off his lights and drove through a median. The complaint said there were cars Beason almost hit and the pursuit was terminated.

Beason eventually crashed while still in the county and fled. A Sheboygan Falls Police Department K9 officer found Beason.

Despite being found, Beason, according to the complaint, continued to try to run and was shot with the taser.

According to the complaint, Beason was under the terms and conditions of a Waukesha County bond that indicated he could not commit any new crimes. That case also contains a felony charge of vehicle operator flee/elude.

Beason also had another case in Milwaukee County in which his bond conditions said he could not commit new crimes. That felony charge related to possession of cocaine, the complaint said.

